Freeport McMoRan acquires majority stake in early stage Chile project

Junior base metals miner Solaris Copper says Freeport McMoRan (FCX -1% ) has agreed to a deal that would give FCX as much as 80% in the Vancouver company’s early stage Ricardo property in Chile.

Solaris says the option agreement provides for a three-staged process by which FCX can earn as much as an 80% interest in the Ricardo property for $130M, consisting of $30M plus the delivery of a feasibility study for a mine at Ricardo.

The Ricardo property consists of ~14K hectares along the West Fissure fault in Chile near Codelco’s Chuquicamata mine, the world's largest open pit copper mine.