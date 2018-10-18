Healthcare REITs, some others buck the market slump

Similar to last-week's market selloff, many healthcare REITS are on the rise, such as Ventas (VTR +0.3% ), HCP (HCP +0.2% ), Medical Properties Trust (MPW +0.2% ), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC +0.3% ), and Welltower (WELL +0.1% ).

There are pockets of green in other REIT sectors as well:

In triple-net REITs: Store Capital (STOR +0.6% ), Realty Income (O), and National Retail Properties (NNN +0.2% ).

Some retail REITs are also spared the worst of market undertow: Washington Prime Group (WPG +0.6% ), Federal Realty Investment (FRT +0.1% ), Tanger Factory Outlet Center (SKT +0.4% ), Simon Property Group (SPG +0.5% ), and PREIT (PEI +0.1% ).

