Sinclair confirms streaming service to launch soon

Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI -0.4%) chief confirms that it has a streaming service set to launch soon.
The service, Stirr, will be an ad-supported offering featuring local news and syndicated entertainment, President/CEO Chris Ripley said at NAB Show New York.
It will also feature both linear and on-demand content, he said. The move will put it into competition with other news streaming services, from CBS (CBS +0.9%) and the upcoming Fox Nation (FOX -0.4%, FOXA -0.4%).
Sinclair will be talking with Comcast about integrating and redistributing Stirr, Ripley says.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox