Sinclair confirms streaming service to launch soon

Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI -0.4% ) chief confirms that it has a streaming service set to launch soon.

The service, Stirr, will be an ad-supported offering featuring local news and syndicated entertainment, President/CEO Chris Ripley said at NAB Show New York.

It will also feature both linear and on-demand content, he said. The move will put it into competition with other news streaming services, from CBS (CBS +0.9% ) and the upcoming Fox Nation (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.4% ).

Sinclair will be talking with Comcast about integrating and redistributing Stirr, Ripley says.