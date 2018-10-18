Disney cements Fox execs in film leadership roles

Disney (DIS -1.1% ) is shoring up its studio teams with more planned leadership changes contingent on its successful closing of its media-asset deal with Fox (FOX -0.3% , FOXA -0.4% ).

Several execs at Twenty-First Century Fox will take roles with Disney Studio Entertainment in the transition.

Emma Watts will be vice chairman of Twentieth Century Fox Film as well as president of production.

As for other film marks, Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilulua will be chairmen of Fox Searchlight; Elizabeth Gabler will be president of production for Fox 2000; Andrea Miloro and Robert Baird will be co-presidents of Fox Animation; and Vanessa Morrison will be president of Fox Family.