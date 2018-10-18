Sirius XM launches new college sports channels, Amazon Echo tie-up

Sirius XM (SIRI -1.5% ) is launching new channels devoted to a pair of powerful college conferences and has a new marketing agreement tied in with Amazon's Echo smart speakers.

SiriusXM Big 12 Radio will be a 24/7 audio channel focused on Big 12 sports, featuring talk, news and games. It launches on Oct. 22. SiriusXM Big Ten Radio launches the same day with similar coverage of Big Ten sports.

Meanwhile, as part of its deal with Amazon.com (AMZN -2.8% ), new six-month All Access or SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscriptions come with a free Echo Dot.

That's part of a "Bring Us Home" campaign to spread listening beyond its core automotive usage. Eligible customers who buy a new Echo device through Amazon's site will get three months free when subscribing to either of those plans.