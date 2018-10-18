Alaska Air hikes baggage fees

Alaska Air Group (ALK -3.1% ) is following peers by raising baggage fees, according to Bloomberg.

The airline company plans to change the fee on the first checked bag to $30 from $25 and increase the fee on a second bag to $40 from $25.

The new fees apply to tickets purchased on or after December 5.

"We haven’t raised bag fees since 2013 and the economics of this change allows us to invest back in our product and maintain low fares," says Alaska Air spokeswoman Ann Johnson. "Costs, in particular fuel, have been increasing for the last two years, but revenues haven’t kept pace," she adds.