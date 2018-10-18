Fed pushes back against Trump

Among those trotted out today was Randal Quarles, the Fed's vice chair of supervisions, who isn't known to opine a whole lot on monetary policy. He's calling for a regime of continued steady rate hikes, unless a "strong and steady signal" emerges to suggest otherwise.

Then there's former White House economic advisor Gary Cohn, who appeared on CNBC to tell the president to stand down on his criticism of the central bank.

As if that weren't enough, The Maestro also appeared on CNBC to advise Jay Powell and company to put on "earmuffs" so as not to have to listen to the president. For those thinking Trump's plea for lower rates is some sort of unprecedented encroachment on the Fed, Greenspan says he received pressure from the White House "all the time."

Also speaking today was noted Fed dove Jim Bullard, who can't seem to figure out why his fellow central bankers are so sure this series of rate hikes needs to continue.

