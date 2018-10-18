American Express, PayPal expand partnership to improve digital payments

Through its expanded partnership with PayPal (PYPL -2.6% ), American Express (AXP -1.3% ) says its U.S. American Express Card members will be able to:

Use membership rewards points for purchases at PayPal merchants online;

Send money via Venmo or PayPal to friends and family directly from the Amex mobile app;

Add American Express cards to the PayPal wallet from the Amex mobile app or website;

Pay their American Express bill with their PayPal or Venmo balance via PayPal instant transfer feature;

More clearly identify their specific American Express cards in the PayPal wallet with card-specific branding.

PayPal will be integrating into the American Express Token Service, as well as continuing its global card acceptance relationship. PayPal and American Express will work to implement all of these features over the course of 2019.

Previously: American Express teams up with Ethoca to simplify transaction disputes (Oct. 15)