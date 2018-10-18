Textron -10% as industrial unit weakness drives Q3 disappointment

Textron (TXT -10.8% ) tumbles to its lowest levels in six months after missing on Q3 earnings and revenue estimates while also issuing full-year earnings expectations below analyst consensus.

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman says the key element driving TXT's miss was the industrial business; otherwise, Seifman says Q3 largely was in line with estimates and even tallied a higher aviation backlog.

The industrial unit has struggled YTD and TXT recently announced a management change, so "the miss is not out of nowhere, though the magnitude is surprising," Seifman writes. "We will be looking for more information from management regarding how industrial got so far off track this year... and how [it] plans to bring the business to sustained profitability."

TXT's woes help drive the industrial sector (XLI -1.7% ) broadly lower, including CAT -3.7% , DE -2.8% , CMI -2.7% , PCAR -2.4% .

