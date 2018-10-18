Retail stocks slump amid broad market sell-off

Retail stocks are taking a bruising on some concerns that unpredictable U.S.-China trade relationship turns could cut into global growth and take a toll on profits.
A downgrade on Home Depot (HD -2.1%) and Lowe's (LOW -2.3%) is also weighing on the sector as well as some sputtering guidance updates just ahead of the bulk of earnings reports over the next few weeks.
Notable decliners include Newell Brands (NWL -6.5%), Ascena Retail (ASNA -8.2%), Gap (GPS -6%), Chico's FAS (CHS -3.5%), DSW (DSW -3.6%), Buckle (BKE -3.2%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -2.5%), Vince Holdings (VNCE -8.1%), Michael Kors (KORS -2.9%), Mattel (MAT -3.7%), Fossil (FOSL -7.7%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.9%), Big Lots (BIG -7.8%), Steven Madden (SHOO -3.8%) and Under Armour (UAA -2.6%).
