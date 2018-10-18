ArQule up 5% on encouraging miransertib data

ArQule (ARQL +5.1% ) is up on 65% higher volume in apparent reaction to the release of an abstract detailing the treatment benefit of miransertib (ARQ 092) in a patient with PI3Kinase overgrowth syndrome, an ultra-rare inherited disorder characterized by excessive tissue growth in various parts of the body. The data are being presented at the ASHG Annual Meeting in San Diego.

The wheelchair-bound patient, who failed to respond to 12 months' treatment with Pfizer's RAPAMUNE (sirolimus), experienced clinically stable disease and clear radiologic improvement after receiving miransertib for 22 months.