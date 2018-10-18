Plymouth Industrial REIT completes Cincinnati acquisition

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM +2% ) completes the acquisition of a 1.1M-square-foot multi-tenant, class B industrial property in the Cincinnati, OH, market for $24.8M

Fisher Park is 92% leased to 12 tenants and represents Plymouth's second umbrella partnership REIT (UPREIT)-structured transaction.

"We continue to have significant interest from property owners in discussing potential UPREIT transactions with us," says Chairman and CEO Jeff Witherall.

Plymouth funded the deal with the issuance of approximately $10.8M in operating partnership units priced at $17.00 per unit and the assumption of about $14M of existing mortgage debt secured by the property.

