SEC launches fintech hub

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launches its Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology--or FinHub for short.

The site will serve as a portal for the public to engage with the SEC staff on fintech-related issues and initiatives, such as blockchain (including digital assets), automated investment advice, digital marketplace financing, and artificial intelligence/machine learning.

Previously: Crypto leaders warn SEC of applying current rules to digital currencies (Sept. 21)

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, XRP-USD, BCH-USD