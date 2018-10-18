WSJ: Malaysia’s Petronas to buy 10% stake in giant Oman gas field

Malaysia’s state oil company Petronas has agreed to acquire a ~10% stake in the BP-operated Khazzan natural gas field in Oman, giving it a toehold in one of the biggest fracking projects ever completed outside the U.S., WSJ reports.

BP’s partner in the $12B project, Oman Oil Co., has been looking to sell part of its 40% stake in the giant field; after Petronas’s acquisition, the company would a ~30% stake while BP would retain its 60% interest, according to the report.

The Khazzan gas field currently produces 1B cf/day of gas, with work underway to add another 500M cf/day by 2021.