XOMA down 14% on FDA rejection of CV claim for canakinumab by licensee Novartis

Thinly traded micro cap XOMA (XOMA -14% ) is down on almost 50% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 129K shares, in apparent reaction to Novartis' (NVS +1% ) disclosure that it received a CRL from the FDA (Q3 report, page 6) in response to its application seeking a cardiovascular risk reduction claim for ACZ885 (canakinumab).

XOMA out-licensed the interleukin-1beta antibody to Novartis in August 2017. It says Novartis has not informed it about the contents of the CRL nor its plans for canakinumab. In its Q3 report, Novartis stated that it is "evaluating the feedback provided."

