Webster Financial gains 2.1% after Q3 beat

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) climbs 2.1% after reporting Q3 adjusted EPS of 98 cents, beating consensus by 3 cents, and revenue of $302.7M, exceeding consensus by $3.0M.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 98 cents compares with 67 cents in the year ago period, while revenue rose 15% Y/Y.

Total loans were $18.3B, compared with $18.0B at June 30, 2018 and $17.4B at Sept. 30, 2017.

Q3 net interest margin of 3.61% improved from 3.51% in Q2 and 3.30% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 commercial banking net interest income of $91.2M rose 11% from $81.9M a year ago.

Q3 HSA Bank net interest income of $36.7M, up 38% from $26.7M Y/Y.

Q3 community banking net interest income rose 5.3% to $102.0M from $96.9M a year ago.

Q3 return on average common shareholders' equity was 14.74% vs. 12.22% in Q2 and 9.95% a year ago.

Book value per common share increased to $28.96 as of Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $28.40 as of June 30, 2018.

