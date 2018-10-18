ITC to review ruling that Fujifilm infringed Sony patents

The U.S. International Trade Commission will give a review to a judgment that Fujifilm (FUJIY +1% ) infringed two of Sony's (SNE -3.6% ) patents.

The companies have been fighting for control of the global market for long-term Linear Tape-Open data storage; a judge had said in August that Fujifilm infringed two of three Sony patents related to magnetic tape cartridges.

The ITC issued an import ban in March against Sony storage tapes, and Sony contends it has designed around Fujifilm's patent. It's set to release a final decision Dec. 21.

Source: Bloomberg