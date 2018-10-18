U.S. crude slides to five-week low; OPEC sees oil prices continuing lower

WTI crude oil settles -1.6% to a five-week low $68.65/bbl, notching a two-day loss of 4.5% following data showing a fourth straight weekly increase in U.S. crude inventories; Brent -0.6% at $79.58/bbl.

U.S. crude inventories rose 6.5M barrels last week, nearly 3x analyst consensus expectations, even as U.S. crude production fell 300K bbl/day to 10.9M bbl/day as offshore facilities closed temporarily due to Hurricane Michael.

An OPEC internal report says rising crude oil inventories and increased production in the U.S. could push oil prices further down in the coming weeks, and "could be a bearish factor for oil prices in the coming few weeks," WSJ reports.

Also, more analysts are believing the impact of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran, which are due to take full effect on Nov. 4, has been fully priced into the market.

