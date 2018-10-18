Morningstar reports U.S. mutual fund and ETF asset flows for September

Morningstar (MORN -2% ) reports estimated U.S. mutual and exchange-traded fund asset flows for September.

Last month, investors placed $19.4B into passive U.S. equity funds, compared with inflows of $13.0B in August.

On the active side, investors pulled $8.8B vs. $14.4B of outflows M/M.

Among top U.S. fund families, Vanguard had the highest monthly firm inflows of $16.5B, while State Street Global advisors had the second-highest firm inflows of $10.4B.

Fund families that saw the greatest outflows included Harbor with about $3.5B of outflows in September, the bulk of which came from Harbor International, an active fund that had outflows of $3.4B. Franklin Templeton had the second-highest outflows at $2.7B.

Among U.S. open-end mutual funds and ETFs, Fidelity Advisor Growth & Income saw the most inflows of all active strategies at $1.8B, the fund's highest inflows in a decade.

Previously: More on Invesco Q3: AUM rises 1.8%, long-term net outflows increase (Oct. 18)