Alcoa maintained with Buy ratings at BAML, Morgan Stanley after upbeat Q3

Alcoa (AA +5.8% ) is maintained with Buy ratings at BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, with respective $60 and $57 price targets, following the company's Q3 earnings beat and $200M stock buyback plan.

Alcoa reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $795M, as alumina costs hurt the sector less than expected, says BAML analyst Timna Tanners, also noting that she expects the company to still prioritize paying down its underfunded pension and health care near term, "its YTD $1.3B liability reduction to $2.2B as of September showed strong strides even before reflecting a higher discount rate."

Morgan Stanley's Piyush Sood says Alcoa's $200M share repurchase news builds confidence in the company's capital return story, which should provide support near-term to the stock and help limit the downside if shares hit a weak patch.

