Sky: SoftBank mulls stake in UK fintech unicorn Oaknorth

SoftBank's (SFTBY -3.4% ) massive Vision Fund is in discussions about taking a healthy stake in fintech unicorn Oaknorth, Sky News says.

The fund has talked over a number of options with Acorn Oaknorth Holdings, including subscribing for $500M worth of new shares, or paying a similar amount for shares from other investors.

The two have been in discussions for several months, according to the report.

it would also mean the first UK deal involving the Saudi Public Investment Fund since the apparent murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.