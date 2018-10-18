Skechers +6% after strong guidance

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) reports sales increased 7.5% in to $1.176B.

Comparable same store sales in company-owned stores increased 1.9%. The comp included a 3.0% rise in the U.S. and 0.8% dip internationally.

Total international wholesale sales rose 11.8%.

Gross margin rose 40 bps to 49.5% of sales. Operating margin fell 10 bps to 10.5% of sales.

SG&A expenses were dow 50 bps to 7.7% of sales.

Looking ahead, Skechers sees Q4 revenue of $1.10B to $1.125B vs. $1.08B consensus and EPS of $0.20 to $0.25 vs $0.18 consensus.

Skechers is up 6.21% in AH trading.

Previously: Skechers beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (Oct. 18)