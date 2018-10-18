More on American Express Q3: Revenue up on card member spending, loans, fees

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Q3 EPS of $1.88 beats consensus by 11 cents, and up 25% from $1.51 a year ago.

Boosts guidance for full-year 2018 adjusted EPS to $7.30-$7.40 from $6.90-$7.30; consensus estimate $7.29.

Q3 revenue of $10.1B exceeds consensus by $80M and rose 9% from $9.29B a year ago; revenue growth bolstered by growth in card member spending, loans, and fee income.

AXP +0.6% in after-hours trading.

Consolidated provisions for losses were $817M, up 6% Y/Y, reflecting growth in loan portfolio and a higher lending write-off rate, moderated by stable delinquency rates.

Consolidated expenses of $7.2B rose 8% Y/Y, mostly reflecting higher rewards and other customer engagement costs.

Consolidated effective tax rate was 22% vs, 26% a year ago.

Q3 global consumer services group net income rose 15% to $779M.

Q3 global commercial services net income increased 20% to $606M.

Q3 global merchant and network services net income rose 38% to $580M.

