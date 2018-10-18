Atlassian -6% despite Q1 beat and strong guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has fallen 6% after hours despite fiscal Q1 results that topped analyst consensus along with upbeat guidance for the current quarter and full year.

Revenues grew 38%. Net loss (IFRS basis) swelled to $242.4M from $11.5M, but included a noncash charge of $244.7M (mainly due to marking to fair value the exchange feature on exchangeable senior notes).

On a non-IFRS basis, net income rose to $49.2M from $32.5M.

Cash flow from operations was $84.9M and free cash flow was $74.2M (up 18%). Liquidity at quarter's end was $1.8B.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $287M-$289M (above consensus for $283.7M) and EPS (non-IFRS) of $0.21 (above consensus for $0.20).

For the full year, it's targeting revenue of $1.175B-$1.183B (above expectations for $1.163B), and EPS of $0.78 (topping consensus for $0.77), along with free cash flow of $360M-$370M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: Atlassian beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 18 2018)

