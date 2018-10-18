PayPal gains 2% after-hours on better-than-expected Q3 results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) +2% in after-hours trading as Q3 adjusted EPS of 58 cents beat consensus estimate of 54 cents and revenue of $3.68B exceeds consensus by $20M.
9.1M active accounts added, compared with an increase of 8.2M in Q3 2017; ends quarter with 254M active accounts, up 15%.
2.5B payment transactions, up 27% Y/Y.
$143B in total payment volume, up 24%; up 25% on a forex-neutral basis; person-to-person volume rose 50% to more than $36B.
36.5 payment per active account on a trailing twelve months basis, up 9.5%.
Q3 operating margin 21.4% vs. 19.9% in the year ago quarter.
Effective tax rate of 16.4% vs. 16.9% a year ago.
Q3 free cash flow $4.45B vs $841M Y/Y.
Full-year, Q4 guidance:
PayPal expects year revenue growth of 18%-19% to a range of $15.42B-$15.5B; consensus estimate at $15.42B.
Sees year adjusted EPS $2.38-$2.40; consensus estimate $2.34.
Q4 revenue guidance at $4.195B-$4.275B; consensus $4.21B.
Q4 adjusted EPS guidance at 65 cents to 67 cents; consensus 65 cents.
Previously: PayPal beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Oct. 18)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox