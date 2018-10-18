PayPal gains 2% after-hours on better-than-expected Q3 results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) +2% in after-hours trading as Q3 adjusted EPS of 58 cents beat consensus estimate of 54 cents and revenue of $3.68B exceeds consensus by $20M.

9.1M active accounts added, compared with an increase of 8.2M in Q3 2017; ends quarter with 254M active accounts, up 15%.

2.5B payment transactions, up 27% Y/Y.

$143B in total payment volume, up 24%; up 25% on a forex-neutral basis; person-to-person volume rose 50% to more than $36B.

36.5 payment per active account on a trailing twelve months basis, up 9.5%.

Q3 operating margin 21.4% vs. 19.9% in the year ago quarter.

Effective tax rate of 16.4% vs. 16.9% a year ago.

Q3 free cash flow $4.45B vs $841M Y/Y.

Full-year, Q4 guidance:

PayPal expects year revenue growth of 18%-19% to a range of $15.42B-$15.5B; consensus estimate at $15.42B.

Sees year adjusted EPS $2.38-$2.40; consensus estimate $2.34.

Q4 revenue guidance at $4.195B-$4.275B; consensus $4.21B.

Q4 adjusted EPS guidance at 65 cents to 67 cents; consensus 65 cents.

