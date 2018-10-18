USA Truck acquires Davis Transfer Company

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) discloses the acquisition of privately-held Davis Transfer Company and related entities for an undisclosed amount.

The company says Davis is a regional carrier with ~$50M in revenue and a recent operating ratio in the upper 80’s.

"We believe this acquisition gives USA Truck a greater presence in the southeast and provides three key strategic opportunities: increased alignment with driver domiciles, enhanced maintenance facility presence, and financial synergies. We believe there are opportunities to enhance the flow of driver movements into and out of existing markets – which we anticipate will minimize deadhead and enhance capacity availability and service to our customers," says USA Truck CEO James Reed.

USA Truck expects to see substantial and immediately accretive benefits.

The post transaction leverage ratio (Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA) is anticipated to remain within the company's previously communicated target range of 2X to 3X.

USAK +3.67% AH to $17.9449

Source: Press Release