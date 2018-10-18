CBS names new chief financial officer, chief creative officer

In further executive-suite shuffles, CBS has named Christina Spade its new chief financial officer, and tapped David Nevins as the new chief creative officer.

The moves were made by acting CEO Joe Ianniello.

Spade has been executive VP, CFO and Strategy for Showtime Networks since February 2013. "Chris has been a successful financial executive at one of our most profitable businesses for a little over two decades," Ianniello says.

Nevins, meanwhile, has been CEO of Showtime Networks and will add the title of chairman there as well.