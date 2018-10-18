E*Trade starts dividend, new $1B stock buyback program; Q3 beats

E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) initiates a quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share and starts a new $1B share repurchase program.

ETFC +0.2% in after-hours trading.

E*Trade Q3 EPS, excluding a 12-cent benefit related to provision for loan losses and other items, comes to 88 cents a share, exceeding consensus by 6 cents.

Q3 total net revenue of $720M represents a quarterly record and beat consensus by $9.1M; compares with Q2 net revenue of $710M and Q3 2017 net revenue of $599M.

Q3 net interest income of $466M vs. $453M in Q2 and $391M a year ago; net interest margin of 310 basis points vs 302 bps in Q2 and 285 bps a year ago.

Q3 adjusted operating of margin of 48% vs. 46% in Q2 and 42% a year ago.

Q3 daily average revenue trades of 266,290, including derivative DARTs of 85,977, vs 258,844 in Q2.

Total trades in the quarter were 16.6M, unchanged from Q2, and up from 12.9M in Q3 2017.

Q3 adjusted return on common equity 16% vs. 15% in Q2 and 10% in year-ago quarter.

