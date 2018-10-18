Stocks tumble as global growth concerns mount

The S&P 500 falling for the ninth time in the last 11 sessions, hit by a confluence of trade frictions, growth worries and the recent surge in bond yields.

A wave of selling slammed Asian markets overnight amid worries about a slowdown in China, sending the Shanghai Composite tumbling 2.9%, and concerns that Italy’s budget plans could exacerbate conflict with the European Union hit Italian stocks and bonds, adding to worries about the U.K.’s Brexit talks.

Stocks slipped further after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin pulled out of next week's Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia.

However, stocks closed a bit above their lows of the day and the S&P settled slightly above its 200-day moving average (2,768).

The tech (-2%) and consumer discretionary (-2.1%) sectors that have led the market this year provided no support today; in fact, the tech group relinquished its lead as the year's top performer to health care (-1.1%), which also fell sharply today.

The industrials sector (-1.8%) was another major laggard following disappointing earnings and guidance from the likes of Textron and Snap-On.

The weakness in equities persisted even as U.S. Treasury prices reclaimed early losses to settle unchanged, with the two-year and 10-year yields at 2.88% and 3.18%, respectively.

Also, WTI crude oil settled -1.6% at $68.65/bbl, a five-week low.