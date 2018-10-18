Limelight Networks -9.5% after in-line Q3, updated guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) has tumbled 9.5% postmarket after a mostly in-line Q3 report in a seasonally weak quarter.

Profits rose to $3.2M from $2.2M, and EBITDA was up to $4.3M from $3.4M.

"Customers continue to reward Limelight’s performance gains by sending us more business, and we believe we are continuing to take market share," says CEO Bob Lento, adding that pricing discipline and operational efficiencies are driving gains in gross margin and overall profitability.

The company tightened ranges on some of its full-year guidance, updating non-GAAP EPS forecasts to $0.14-$0.17 from $0.13-$0.17, and EBITDA of $35M-$37M.

It still expects revenue of $200M-$203M and gross margin up 150 basis points Y/Y. And it now sees capex below $18M, vs. previous guidance for below $20M.

