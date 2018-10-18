Bank OZK dives 20% as Q3 hobbled with rebranding costs, charge-offs

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) plunges 20% in after-hours action as Q3 EPS of 58 cents missed consensus by 33%; revenue of $244.7M missed the mark by $12.8M.

Q3 net income of $74.2M, or 58 cents, declined from $96.0M, or 75 cents, a year ago; included in the most recent quarter is pretax expenses of $10.8M related to its name change and rebranding.

Also included combined charge-offs of $45.5M on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits.

Total loans, including purchased loans, were $16.7B at Sept. 30, 2018, a 6% increase from $15.8B a year ago.

Deposits were $17.8B at Sept. 30, 2018, a 5.9% increase from $16.8B a year earlier and a 0.4% decrease from $17.9B at June 30, 2018.

Q3 net interest income was $220.6M, down 1.8% from Q2, but up 5.2% Y/Y; net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 4.47%, down 37 basis points from a year earlier.

Previously: Bank OZK misses by $0.29, misses on revenue (Oct. 18)