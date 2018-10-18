Gulfport Energy says Q3 production rose 19% Y/Y, 7% Q/Q

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) reports Q3 production averaged 1,427B cfe/day, up 19% Y/Y and up 7% Q/Q, driven by continued outperformance of its base production wedge, an active turn-in-line schedule and an increase in ethane recovery.

GPOR says realized prices for Q3 were $2.44/Mcf of natural gas, $51.26/bbl of oil and $0.57/gal of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent price of $2.75/Mcfe; before derivatives, realized prices including transportation costs were $2.32/Mcf of natural gas, $68.73/bbl of oil and $0.74/gal of NGL, for a total equivalent price of $2.82/Mcfe.

GPOR’s net daily production mix for the quarter was comprised of 89% natural gas, 8% NGL and 3% oil.