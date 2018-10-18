Nexstar refinances more than $2.8B in credit facilities

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) has gotten commitments for a $2.676B refinancing of its senior secured term loans as well as a $166M revolving credit facility.

The moves should lower annual interest expense by $7M and increase free cash flow by $5M annualized.

The refinancing includes the balance of a $703M senior secured Term Loan A due January 2023, and a $1.807B senior secured term loan B due January 2024, as well as the $166M revolver due 2023 (undrawn as of June 30).

The company expects net leverage to be "in the mid-to-high 3x range at the end of 2018," says CEO Perry Sook.