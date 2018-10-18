TTGT +4%, FBC +1.8% on moves to SmallCap 600

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) has jumped 4% after hours on word that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.
The stock will replace Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY), set to be taken private. the move is effective at the open of trading Tuesday, Oct. 23.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) is also on the move, up 1.8% on its move into the 600. It's replacing Supervalu (NYSE:SVU), set to be acquired by MidCap 400 constituent United Natural Foods. That move is also effective before the open Tuesday.
Now read: Has Twitter Peaked? »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox