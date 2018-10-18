DowDuPont -6% after disclosing $4.6B impairment charge

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) -6.1% after-hours following the disclosure of a $4.6B impairment charge related to goodwill and other assets of its agriculture reporting unit.

DWDP says its analysis showed the agriculture reporting unit would not live up to cash flow projections due to "lower growth in sales and margins in North America and Latin America and unfavorable currency impacts related to the Brazilian real."

According to the filing, "The lower growth expectation is driven by reduced planted area, an expected unfavorable shift to soybeans from corn in Latin America, and delays in expected product registrations," which prompted an entire reassessment that led to further charges, mostly related to in-process research and development.