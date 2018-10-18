Colorado sells $1B in marijuana through August, a record pace

Colorado's marijuana market has crested $1B in annual sales as of August, the fastest pace in four years of legalized recreational use of the drug.

That means Colorado brings in $200M in tax revenue and counting, the state's Department of Revenue says.

Through August 2017, the state saw combined sales (recreation and medical usage) of $996.357M, and the full year of 2017 ended up over $1.5B. The total after August 2018 was just over $1.022B and set for record full-year pace.

That comes even amid a continuing decline in average costs, with a pound of bud sold between May 1 and July 31 dropping to $759, from $846 earlier in the year. Trim dropped to $325/lb, down from $404/lb.

