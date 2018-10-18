TC PipeLines +9% on FERC settlement, reducing expected tax impact

TC PipeLines (TCP +9.1% ) surges on news that its Gas Transmission Northwest subsidiary filed a settlement agreement between GTN and its shippers with the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee, which TCP expects will reduce the impact of tax-related changes to revenue and cash flow.

The settlement involves the regulatory strategy, reservation rates and tax impact connected to certain pipeline assets.

TCP now expects the impact from tax-related changes of $20M-$30M on an annual basis beginning in 2019, lower than previous estimates of $40M-$60M.