Permian drillers begin selling new lighter crude oil grade

Oil producers in the Permian Basin reportedly have begun selling a new stream of light crude - WTI Light - as growing production from the prolific play gives rise to an increasing variety of crudes.

Most of the supply for WTI Light likely would come from more recently drilled parts of the region, such as Texas's Loving and Culberson counties, with initial volumes estimated at ~100K bbl/day, Bloomberg reports.

The new stream is being blended to produce domestic sweet crude, WTI Midland or benchmark WTI for delivery at Cushing, Okla., according to the report; while lighter oil is typically higher-priced, the new grade is being sold at a discount to WTI Midland.

The new grade will be shipped from Midland, Tex. in pipelines including those operated by Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA).

Permian producers include EOG, PXD, LPI, FANG, SN, COG, CRZO, CXO, RSPP, DVN, NFX, OXY, CVX, XOM, NBL, APC, APA, WPX, CDEV, REN, EGN, JAG, AXAS, HK, MCF, XEC, PE, SM, MTDR, QEP, AR