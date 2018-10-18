Apple gets Street-high $310 price target from Wedbush

A new note from Wedbush gives the firm the Street's highest price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which should benefit from topping phone sales estimates even as selling prices increase.

Wedbush started coverage with a $310 target, implying 43.5% upside from today's close of $216.02 (and implying running the firm's expected market cap near $1.5T).

"With September Street numbers and FY19 set up well heading into a potentially robust iPhone product cycle along with a massive capital return strategy already in place as another tailwind, we continue to believe Apple shares are compelling over the coming year despite the recent run," writes analyst Daniel Ives, who thinks the company will beat consensus for 220M iPhones shipped in 2019. (h/t Bloomberg)

Shares declined 2.3% today but have ticked up slightly after hours, +0.2% .

