Woodside hopes to move up Browse gas project decision a year to 2020

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) says it hopes to bring forward the target date for approving the $15B Browse gas project off northwest Australia by a year to 2020, thanks to progress on technical contracts and commercial agreements for processing gas from the project, CFO Sherry Duhe tells Reuters.

“It’s really about us having the confidence to proceed and knowing that the market is there,” Duhe said after Woodside released its quarterly production report that included a 25% jump in Q3 revenue to $1.16B, underpinned by rising production at the Chevron-operated Wheatstone LNG project and higher oil and liquefied natural gas prices.

Woodside says total Q3 production rose 13% to 23.1M boe from 20.3 boe in the year-ago period last year, placing it on track to hit annual production of 87M-91M boe.