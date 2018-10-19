China economic growth weakest since 2009

China's economic growth slowed to 6.5% year-over-year in the third quarter, marking the weakest pace since Q1 of 2009, as the country's trade war with the U.S. puts pressure on growth.

While Chinese equities initially tumbled in response to the GDP figure, PBOC governor Yi Gang said stock valuations are not in line with economic fundamentals.

The central bank further pledged targeted measures to help ease firms’ financing problems and encourage banks to boost lending to private firms, pushing the Shanghai Composite up 2.6% .

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO-OLD, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN