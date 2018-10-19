More Chinese economic data

In addition to the latest GDP figures, China released a slew of other economic data.

Growth in industrial output weakened in the quarter, retail sales held their ground, while growth in fixed asset investment expanded.

Exports also provided an unexpected bright spot in Q3, with Chinese companies' overseas shipments rising an average of 11.7% from a year earlier vs. 11.5% in the prior quarter.

Previously: China economic growth weakest since 2009 (Oct. 19 2018)

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO-OLD, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN