Futures point to a slight rebound

Fears of rapidly rising rates have caused stock market chaos over the past week as volatility surges, with U.S. futures rising again this morning after a selloff on Thursday. Dow +0.2% ; S&P 500 +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.3% .

"Some of this is the result of programmatic selling because as volatility goes up, some of these algorithms force people to sell," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon added.

Earnings season is also underway, which may cause more sudden moves as investors eye the quarterly results of big corporate names.

Oil is up 0.4 % at $69.01/bbl, gold is steady at $1230/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 3.17%.

