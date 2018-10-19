Italy, EU face off over budget

The gloves have come off in Italy's fight with the EU, with Italian bond yields hitting four-year highs as the European Commission called its draft budget an "unprecedented" breach of EU fiscal rules.

The move could lead to the issue of a negative opinion next week - essentially rejecting Italy’s budget - and asking the government to send it back with revisions, which has never happened before in the history of the bloc.

