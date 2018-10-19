Clashes at the World Trade Organization

China has filed a request with the WTO to establish an expert group to determine the legality of tariffs imposed by the U.S. on imports of steel and aluminum, stating the dispute settlement mechanism had failed to resolve its concerns.

The U.S. separately requested for a WTO dispute resolution panel to get involved in a clash over international retaliation over U.S. metal tariffs.

