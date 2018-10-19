Intuitive Surgical raises procedure growth outlook

Key points from Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) Q3 earnings call:

Global procedure growth up 20% driven by general surgery in the U.S. and neurology worldwide.

da Vinci installed base up 13%.

Instrument and Accessory revenue/procedure was ~$1,900 (+1%).

2018 guidance: procedure growth: 17 - 18% from 14.5 - 16.5%.

Q4 guidance: system placements will moderate from recent quarters. Proportion of operating leases will increase from Q3's 25%.

