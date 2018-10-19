Novartis' Lutathera showed treatment benefit regardless of liver tumor burden in late-stage study; shares up 1% premarket

A new analysis from the Phase 3 NETTER-1 trial evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Lutathera in patients with progressive somatostatin receptor-positive midgut neuroendocrine tumors showed a signicant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) and an 80% reduction in the risk of cancer progression or death regardless of liver tumor burden. The data are being presented at ESMO in Munich.

LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) is a Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT), a targeted therapy that carries a radioactive component.

In general, neuroendocrine tumors, the second-most prevalent type of GI cancer, produce peptides that lead to symptoms. LUTATHERA targets the peptide receptor using octreotide, an analog of the peptide hormone somatostatin, linked to the radiopharmaceutical Lutetium-177. It was approved in Europe in September 2017 and in the U.S. in January 2018.