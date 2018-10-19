Merrimack discontinues Phase 2 study of MM-121 in patients with NSCLC due to futility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) announces the termination of the SHERLOC study, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MM-121 in combination with docetaxel in patients with heregulin positive NSCLC.

This decision was made following an interim analysis that was triggered by the occurrence of 75% of events required for trial completion. The data demonstrated that the addition of MM-121 to docetaxel did not improve PFS over docetaxel alone in this patient population.

Since futility was observed, the decision has been made to terminate the study.

Based on these results, Merrimack is implementing a comprehensive review of its drug candidate pipeline, including assessing the impact of these results on the continued development of MM-121.

Merrimack will provide an update on its pipeline in its Q3 2018 financial results call on November 7.