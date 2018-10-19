More on Synchrony Q3: PayPal deal, loan receivables growth drive NII

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Q3 EPS of 91 cents easily beats consensus of 81 cents; compares with 92 cents in Q2 and 70 cents a year ago;

Q3 net interest income of $4.21B exceeds consensus by $820M, and rises from $3.74B in Q2 and $3.88B a year ago; growth driven by PayPal Credit program acquisition and loan receivables growth.

Q3 net interest income after retailer share arrangements rose to $3.34B from $3.08B in Q2 and $3.14B a year ago.

Q3 net charge-offs 4.97% of average loan receivables, including held for sale, vs. 5.97% in Q2 and 4.95% a year ago.

Q3 average loan receivables, including held for sale was $86.8B vs. $77.9B in Q2 and $76.2B in Q3 2017.

Q3 return on equity 18.5% vs. 19.4% in Q2 and 15.3% in Q3 2017.

Book value per share $19.47 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $19.37 at June 30, 2018.

Effective income tax rate 24.9% vs. 22.0% in Q2 and 36.9% in Q3 2017.

