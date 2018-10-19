WSJ: Amazon revisits several HQ2 finalists

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has revisited select cities competing for its second headquarters as the decision deadline approaches.

NYC, Chicago, and Newark, New Jersey received visits, suggesting Amazon prefers an urban location. Miami and Washington, D.C. have also had follow-up visits. Cities that haven’t heard from Amazon “in months” include Raleigh, N.C.

WSJ sources say Amazon’s still in negotiations with several cities and might negotiate near-final deals with a few finalists before choosing the winner.

Amazon is selecting from a list of 20 cities for the $5B HQ2 project. Jeff Bezos has said the selection would happen by the end of the year.

